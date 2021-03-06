Car bomb kills several at busy Somali restaurant

March 5 (UPI) — A car bomb in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu left at least 10 people dead and dozens of others injured Friday, local police said.

The blast took place outside Lul Yemeni, a busy restaurant near the city’s seaport, the Somali National News Agency reported.

Police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency that the explosive-laden vehicle struck the restaurant. The news agency reported up to 20 deaths in the blast.

“Reports from Hamarjajab district in Benadir region say that there were casualties as a result of the blast,” Somali Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo tweeted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab militant group has carried out attacks in the region for years.