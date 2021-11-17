CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19

Nov. 16 (UPI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four more European countries to its list of high-risk countries for travel as COVID-19 surges emerge.

The CDC added the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and Guernsey to the CDC’s highest travel advisory Level 4 and urged citizens to avoid traveling to the destinations. More than 80 countries are listed in the highest risk category.

The categorization means that the country had more than 500 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 individuals in the past 28 days.

Guernsey, a channel island between Britain and France, had more than 500 cumulative cases of COVID-19 over the past 28 days among a population smaller than 100,000 people.

Hungary has more than 7,200 new daily cases while Iceland has more than 160 new daily cases on average.

The Czech Republic had 357 deaths from COVID-19 in the past week alone and over 9,000 new cases reported recently.

The U.S. opened its borders to international travelers earlier this month, provided they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel.