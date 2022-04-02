CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration

April 1 (UPI) — The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday decided to end Title 42 — an immigration policy that suspends the right to introduce migrants into the United States due to anti-COVID-19 policies.

The CDC said in a press statement Friday that Title 42 will be rescinded effective May 23, 2022.

The CDC statement said that will allow time for the Department of Homeland Security “to implement appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as scaling up a program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to migrants and prepare for resumption of regular migration.”

The CDC statement said the decision was made after considering current public health conditions that led the CDC Director to determine that Title 42 was no longer necessary.

Title 42 was put in place during the Trump administration. It used the CDC anti-COVID-19 measures to implement the migrant policy.

On March 4, a federal appeals court upheld the Biden administration’s use of Title 42 to expel migrants, but blocked the government from sending them to locations where they face danger.

The American Civil Liberties Union has been waging a legal battle against Title 42.

“Title 42 was never justified by public health and has caused grave harm to thousands of asylum seekers over the past two years,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt told The Hill. “It is regrettable that the Biden administration kept this Trump policy in place for more than a year when there was overwhelming condemnation by public health experts.”