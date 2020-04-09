CDC: Essential workers can return to work if they are asymptomatic

April 9 (UPI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Wednesday saying essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 can return to work if they are asymptomatic.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said during a briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force that the guidelines state workers can return to work if they take their temperature before working, wear a facemask at all times and practice social distancing in the workplace.

“These are individuals that have been within six feet of a confirmed case or a suspected case so that they can, under certain circumstances, go back to work if they are asymptomatic,” Redfield said.

Redfield urged employees to stay home if they are sick, avoid sharing objects that touch their faces and refrain from congregating in lunchrooms, break rooms and other crowded places.

The agency also offered guidelines for employers, including checking employees’ temperatures before they return to work and sending employees home if they are sick.

“Information on persons who had contact with the ill employee during the time the employee had symptoms and two days prior to symptoms should be compiled,” the CDC said. “Others at the facility with close contact within 6 feet of the employee during this time would be considered exposed.”

Redfield also called on employers to increase air exchange in their buildings in addition to cleaning and disinfecting common surfaces more frequently.