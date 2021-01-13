CDC requires all international travelers to provide negative test before U.S. flights

Jan. 13 (UPI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that all international travelers entering the United States must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights.

The policy requires all air passengers traveling to the United States to get a viral test within three days before their flight departs and provide written documentation to the airline or provide documentation if recovering from COVID-19. The new rule is set to take effect Jan. 26.

Airlines must also confirm the negative test results for all passengers before they are allowed to travel. Those who refuse to test will be denied access to the flight.

On Dec. 25, the CDC required all air travelers from Britain to abide by similar restrictions after a new variant of the virus — which has since been reported in the United States and various other nations — was discovered in the country.

Tuesday’s extension comes after another variant was discovered in South Africa.

The CDC also recommends that travelers get tested again between three and five days after arrival and stay home for seven days after traveling.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said. “But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier…by reducing spread on planes, in airports and at destinations.”