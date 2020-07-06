Charlie Daniels, country music star, dead at 83

July 6 (UPI) — Charlie Daniels, a country music star best known for his 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83.

Daniels died Monday after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, his publicist Don Murry Grubbs confirmed to The Tennessean.

Variety also confirmed Daniels’ death.

Daniels was a singer who also played guitar and the fiddle. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” appeared on The Charlie Daniels Band’s album Million Mile Reflections and the soundtrack to 1980 film Urban Cowboy.

The song, which won a Grammy for best country vocal performance, reached No. 1 on the country music charts and reached No. 3 on the pop music charts, selling 1 million copies.

Daniels is also known for the singles “In America,” “Still in Saigon,” and “Simple Man,” among many more. The musician appeared on recordings for Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and Leonard Cohen.

Daniels dedicated time to helping military veterans and founded non-profit The Journey Home Project.

Daniels joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son, Charlie Daniels Jr.