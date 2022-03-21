China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 crashes in southern China

March 21 (UPI) — A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday with 132 people aboard, including 123 passengers and nine crew members, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The plane originally lost contact near the city of Wuzhou during its flight from Kunming to Guangzhou and went down in a mountainous area, sparking a fire.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that crash and dispatched an emergency team to the site, the report said.

The number of casualties was not immediately reported.