China reports asymptomatic cases — nearly 150 — for first time

April 2 (UPI) — China reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after it included asymptomatic cases in its daily update for the first time.

Beijing’s National Health Commission reported 36 confirmed infections of the coronavirus, 33 of which were imported, continuing a trend of more cases entering from outside the country than those transmitted locally.

However, the daily tally included 130 people who tested positive for COVID-19 without exhibiting any symptoms.

The move to include asymptomatic cases follows Premier Li Keqiang urging health officials on Saturday to pay close attention to patients without symptoms, who can spread the virus without detection.

On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission announced it had more than 1,500 asymptomatic patients under medical observation, most of which were locally transmitted.

The combined 166 new cases China reported on Wednesday is its highest increase since early last month.

Beijing said Wednesday it has recorded more than 81,500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in December, although that number hadn’t accounted for the asymptomatic cases. The commission also said two formerly asymptomatic patients were reclassified as confirmed cases after they began to exhibit symptoms.

Officials said seven more people died Tuesday, increasing China’s toll to 3,312.