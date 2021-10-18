Colin Powell dead from COVID-19

BETHESDA, Maryland, October 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Colin Powell, former U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has died from complications due to COVID-19, according to a family statement posted on Facebook.

He was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the statement said. “He was fully vaccinated.“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”Powell, the first Black secretary of state was being treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” the family statement said.

(Developing)