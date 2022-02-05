Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men

Feb. 5 (UPI) — A shooing at a church in Aurora, Colo., has left one woman dead and two men injured, police said.

The shooting occurred inside the Iglesia Faro Luz Church in Aurora on Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department’s statement on the incident and a video news briefing.

Upon responding to the scene, officers located a 36-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, each with gunshot wounds, the statement said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive. Another person was transported to the hospital for other medical reasons.

Release of the woman’s name is pending positive identification and family notification.

The triple shooting occurred during an event at the church where approximately 15-20 people were in attendance, according to the police statement.

“We do know right now that there is some sort of relationship between the suspect and one of the victims,” Agent Matthew Longshore, a police spokesperson, told reporters during the briefing. “It wasn’t just a random shooting.”

The police department has not released the exact nature of the relationship at this point.