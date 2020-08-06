Colorado experts predict increase in hurricanes in ‘extremely active’ season

Aug. 6 (UPI) — A team of meteorologists in Colorado revised its predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, expecting an additional eight named storms in an “extremely active” year.

The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project said Wednesday it now expects there to be 24 named storms this year, up from the 16 named storms it predicted before hurricane season started in June. The number of hurricanes is expected to increase from eight to 12, which already included Hanna and Isaias. The number of major hurricanes — Category 3 or higher — will increase from four to five.

The group said it forecasts 2020 will be about 190% above a normal hurricane year.

Hurricane season began in June, but the peak of the season starts in August.

As of Wednesday, there have been nine named storms this year, each of which set a record for the earliest named storm of its letter.

The CSU scientists said there’s a 74% chance a major hurricane will make landfall on the United States this year.