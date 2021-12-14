Colorado man sentenced to 110 years for fiery crash that killed 4

Dec. 14 (UPI) — The driver of an out-of-control tractor-trailer involved in a fiery crash that killed four people in Colorado was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty in October on more than two dozen counts, including vehicular manslaughter, first-degree assault with extreme indifference and attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference for the 2019 crash.

He told investigators the truck’s brakes went out and he couldn’t do anything to prevent the crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colo., just west of Denver.

KCNC-TV in Denver reported that video of the crash showed Aguilera-Mederos could have used a runaway truck ramp to avoid hitting other vehicles, but didn’t.