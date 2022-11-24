Colorado Springs shooting suspect ordered held without bond

Nov. 23 (UPI) — The 22-year-old accused of killing five people during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., will be held without bond following a court appearance Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance while appearing to be seated in a wheelchair and looked lethargic, NBC News reported. In court filings, public defenders identified Aldrich as a nonbinary person who uses they/them pronouns.

Aldrich was released from a hospital and transferred to jail on Tuesday after being treated for injuries sustained while being disarmed by clubgoers.

Aldrich is charged with five counts of first-degree murder as well as five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury for the shooting at Club Q on Saturday night.

At least two “heroic people” inside the club “confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop him from continuing to kill and harm others,” Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said Sunday.

Club Q’s management also praised the heroic actions of its patrons in a statement Sunday.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the venue said.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”