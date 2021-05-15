Columbus, Ohio to pay $10M to family of man killed by police

May 14, 2021 (UPI) — The city of Columbus, Ohio, has agreed to pay $10 million to the family of André Hill, who was shot and killed by a city police officer in December.

The Columbus City Council is set to vote on the settlement Monday. If approved, it will be the largest settlement in the city’s history.

“We understand that because of this former officer’s actions, the Hill family will never be whole,” City Attorney Zach Klein announced in a Friday press release obtained by the Columbus Dispatch. “No amount of money will ever bring Andre’ Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction.”

The city also agreed to rename the gym located in the Brentnell Community Center in honor of Hill, who frequented the center.

Hill was shot Dec. 22 after officers responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle.

Officer Adam Coy and another officer approached a garage where Hill was inside.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cellphone in his left hand, and Coy fired his gun at Hill.

Hill was transported to a hospital and died.

Coy, who did not activate his body camera before firing his weapon, was fired from the Columbus Division of Police on Dec. 28.

Coy, a 19-year veteran of the department, has since been charged with murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty — one because he failed to use his body camera and one because he failed to inform his colleague that he considered Hill dangerous.