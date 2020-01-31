Connecticut man accused of killing wife dies

Jan. 31 (UPI) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his wife died on Thursday, his lawyer said.

Fotis Dulos died after being found unresponsive in his garage and spending two days in a Bronx hospital in dire condition.

He was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. his lawyer, Norm Pattis said.

Pattis said Dulos’ death does not reflect a consciousness of guilt.

“We say it was more a conscience overborne with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and wanted a story more than it wanted the truth,” he said.

Dulos was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after an apparent suicide attempt on Tuesday.

He was arrested earlier this month in the presumed death of his estranged wife. Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing for seven months.