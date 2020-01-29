Connecticut man accused of killing wife hospitalized

Jan. 28 (UPI) — A Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife was in critical condition Tuesday after an attempted suicide.

Emergency officials took Fotis Dulos, 52, to Jacobi Hospital in New York via helicopter to be treated with a hyperbaric chamber at 4 p.m.

Police and paramedics were called to his Farmington, Conn., home for a well-being check because Dulos did not appear at Stamford court for a hearing in connection with the presumed death of his estranged wife. Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing for seven months.

Farmington police said officers found Dulos in his garage where he was in medical distress from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Court officials said they were supposed to address Dulos’ $6 million bond during the hearing Tuesday.

Dulos posted his bond after he was arrested earlier this month and was placed on house arrest but allegedly broke the conditions of his release by getting out of his car and removing items from a makeshift memorial on the edge of his property.