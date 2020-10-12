Coronavirus cases in world rising by 1 million every three days

Oct. 11 (UPI) — Nations are reporting record daily coronavirus cases, mainly in Europe after largely controlling the pandemic, with the world adding around 1 million new infections every three days.

On Saturday, a total of 355,909 new cases were reported worldwide, slightly less than the record 358,354 the day before and the fourth day in a row with more than 300,000. One-third of those new cases were in Europe.

On Sunday, Europe added 88,488 cases with 242,197 globally so far Sunday.

In all, the cases total 37,454,230, according to Worldometers.info.

Total cases passed 36 million on Tuesday and 37 million on Friday.

The death toll is 1,077,290, including an additional 5,074 fatalities Saturday. Within the past month, daily deaths have risen from a low of 3,535 on Monday, Sept. 28 while remaining short of a high of 6,447 on Sept. 2.

For several months, the United States has had the most deaths, nearing 220,000, and cases at close to 8 million. But the percentage of the world total has been dropping daily with 12.5% of the deaths and 14.3% of the cases Saturday. In all, the United States has 20.3% of the total deaths with a population of 4.3%.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll at 150,236, including 544 Saturday, and is third in cases, surpassing 5 million with 5,091,840.

Cases and deaths have been surging in India. The Asian nation is second in cases, passing 7 million on Sunday, 7,053,806, with 74,383 infections as well as a world-high 918 deaths for a total of 108,334. The nation holds the world record for cases, 97,894.

India, which has been in lockdown, is the world’s second-most populous nation of 1.4 billion people. But its deaths per million is 78 compared with a worldwide figure of 138.4 and 661 in the United States.

India is lagging in tests. It has conducted the world’s second-most tests, nearly 87 million, behind the United States with nearly 118 million but its average is 62,000 per million compared with the U.S. at nearly 355,000 per million.

The Asian continent has recorded 213,224 total deaths and has the most cases with 11,829,162.

Iran is 10th in the world in deaths, reporting a record 251 deaths, breaking the mark of 239 three days earlier. Its new cases are 3,822, below the record 4,392 Thursday.

The pandemic in the Far East has stabilized, including China, the original epicenter with 4,634 and none since April 26 and 85,557 cases with 21 more Sunday.

Japan reported eight deaths Saturday for a total of 1,624, daily deaths had climbed as high as 19 on Sept. 5 after a record high of 49 on May 4. It also reported 594 new cases after a recorded a record high of 1,998 on Aug. 3.

South Korea announced two deaths Sunday for a total of 432, as well as 58 cases. On Aug. 2 it reported 441 cases and its high since April was six.

On Monday, South Korea will relax some rules on social distancing, allowing nightspots to re-open and spectators to attend sports events.

European nations are doing the opposite, tightening restrictions as cases hit record levels though deaths are nowhere near the record.

Four European nations are in the top 10 for deaths: Britain in fifth, Italy in sixth, Spain in eighth and France in nine with Russia in 13th.

On Sunday, Britain reported 65 additional deaths for 42,825 with the record daily high 1,172 and 12,872 cases three days after a record 17,540.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce to the Parliament new restrictions. But UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Sunday the government doesn’t want a “blanket national lockdown.”

With cases rising primary in the north and other cities including Nottingham in central England, Jenrick said: “It is right that we try and pursue a localized approach and that’s what we’ve been doing, and that is the conversation I’ve been having with local mayors and council leaders over the course of this weekend.”

Parts of northern England already have tighter restrictions, including no mixing of households and a 10 p.m. closure for entertainment and leisure venues. All of England is already subject to a “rule of six,” meaning no more than six people from different households are allowed to mix.

Italy, which at one time was the world’s epicenter, including 919 deaths in one day, reported 26 deaths and 5,456 after 5,724 Saturday, which the most since 5,973 on March 28.

Italy is considering banning parties in public and in private homes, as well as amateur contact sports, government sources told Italian news agency ANSA. Also, bars and restaurants could close at midnight.

Spain doesn’t report data over the week, announcing a cumulative 241 deaths and 5,986 cases Friday.

On Saturday, the Spanish government has ordered a 15-day state of emergency after a court overturned a partial lockdown imposed a week ago. The order, in Spanish a “state of alarm,” doesn’t compare with the lockdown imposed in March but it brings back those measures. They include hotels and restaurants limited to 50% capacity and closure at 11 p.m. a well as family social gatherings are limited to six people

A national holiday is Monday.

France announced 46 deaths Sunday and is 246 behind Spain. The new cases were 16,101 after back-to-back records of 26,896 cases and 20,339.

“The situation has deteriorated in several metropolises in recent days,” French Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a news conference Thursday. “Every day, more and more people are infected.”

On Saturday, Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne became zones of maximum alert. Bars and restaurants are closed, Paris earlier last week and Marseille last month.

Russia for the third day in a row set the daily record for coronavirus infections: 13,634. The nation has the world’s fourth-most cases at 1,298,718 but it is 13th in deaths, adding 143 Sunday.

Moscow is considering closing night clubs, pubs and karaoke clubs, RBC reported.

In Germany, new restrictions are in place in the capital, Berlin, and Frankfurt.

Businesses will have to shut between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Oc. 31. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted indoors.

On Sunday, Germany reported eight deaths in 20th place and 1,485 cases after 4,964 two days ago, the most since 5,633 on April 8.

In Europe, a total of 230,921 have died with 6,031,649 cases.

The Western Hemisphere has reported more than 600,000 deaths, including 325,933 in North America and 270,506 in South America.

Besides Brazil, Peru is seventh, Colombia 11th, Argentina 12th, Chile 15th and Ecuador 16th. Brazil reported the most deaths Saturday: 544. On Saturday, Brazil surpassed 150,000 deaths with cases passing 5 million earlier last week.

The pandemic has been slowing in Brazil from a daily fatality high of 1,554 on July 29 and 70,869 cases on July 29. On Saturday, deaths numbered 544 and cases were 34,650.

But the nation of nearly 213 has conducted far fewer tests than other nations, around 87 million for an average of 84,046 per million compared with 354,890 in the United States.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, dismissed coronavirus as a “little flu” though he contracted the disease himself. Yet despite the high death tolls and cases, Bolsonaro’s government has hit a record 40% approval rating, according to a survey by Ibope Institute.

In North America, all but around 13,000 deaths are in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico is fourth overall with 83,507 fatalities, including 411 more Sunday.

Canada has been reporting a spike in cases. On Saturday, the nation announced 2,062, behind the record of 2,804 six days ago. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.

Canada’s death toll is 9,608 with an additional 23 Saturday. On Oct. 2, there were 90 more deaths, the highest since 139 on June 4.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is at a “tipping point” in the pandemic after saying in September a second wave was underway.

“We are going in the wrong direction now, which is why it is so important for Canadians to do what is necessary, to wear a mask, to keep your distance, to understand that each of us has the power to end this by the choices we make,” Trudeau during a news conference on Monday.

He urged Canadians to remain home for the Thanksgiving holiday Monday.

The borders between Canada, Mexico, and the United States will remain closed through Oct. 21 for nonessential travel.

In Oceania, there are 942 deaths with Australia at 898, which is up six in one week, and New Zealand stayed at 25.

Since May 29, New Zealand has reported three deaths with the last one Sept. 16. And cases stand at 1,871, which is 38 more in one week, and most recent locally acquired case was reported on Aug. 21.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted coronavirus restrictions on its largest city, Auckland, on Wednesday.

“We can let ourselves once again feel pride that we managed to get to that position together,” Ardern said.

Australia’s cases increased by 21 Sunday for a total of 27,265.

Beginning Friday, New Zealanders that are not traveling from areas considered a “COVID-19 hotspot” — defined by Australia as an area with an average of 10 locally-acquired coronavirus cases over three days, or at least 30 cases over three consecutive days — will be able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern territory without undergoing 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Travel from Australia to New Zealand remains prohibited and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that New Zealanders returning from trips to Australia will be required to quarantine.

Victoria, which accounts for 810 of the coronavirus deaths in Australia, remains on lockdown.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said it is “unlikely” the state will lift its lockdown next Sunday.

In Africa, there have been 38,122 deaths, led by South Africa with 17,680, including 107 more Sunday followed by Egypt with 6,040 with 11 more Saturday. South Africa has the 11th-most cases in the world at 692,471, including 1,575 more Sunday.