Coronavirus: More than 600 cases in U.S.; NYC official exposed

March 9 (UPI) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is one of the patients with the coronavirus disease, as the United States documents more cases nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its update Monday there are 75,000 COVID-19 tests that are now available to states. The CDC said there are 423 cases nationwide and 19 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, which is also tracking the disease, lists the U.S. case total at 603 and deaths at 22.

Cuomo and the Port Authority said chief Rick Cotton tested positive for the virus and has been placed under quarantine.

“He is going to be on quarantine,” Cuomo said. “He’ll be working from home.”

As Port Authority chief, Cotton’s duties include overseeing international transit hubs in the New York City metro area, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia International Airport, Newark-Liberty International Airport and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

“He’s been at the airports, obviously, when many people were coming back with the virus,” the governor said.

During his briefing, the governor said there are 142 confirmed cases in New York. The largest hot spot is New Rochelle in suburban Westchester County.

“Westchester is our problem,” Cuomo added. “That is a relatively small community in New Rochelle.”

Earlier Monday, trading was halted for 15 minutes on Wall Street after stocks plummeted and an emergency circuit breaker cut power to market infrastructure. The emergency safeguard hadn’t been activated since the financial crisis in 2008.

Cuomo also said schools in the area could remained closed for weeks.

Princeton University announced plans Monday to begin “mandatory” virtual classes on March 23, and urged students to remain home following spring break.

“Medical advisers tell us that we should proceed on the assumption that the virus will spread more broadly and eventually reach our campus,” Princeton President Chris Eisgruber said in an open letter Monday.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the 75,000 tests have been made available by the CDC to 78 state and local public health labs in all 50 states. She also said research so far indicates that elderly over the age of 80 face the greatest risk from COVID-19, as well as those with serious underlying medical conditions.

Messonnier said it’s likely “many” U.S. residents will be exposed to the virus in the coming months and years — “but,” she added, “based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness.”

Eighty percent of Chinese cases, she said, saw only mild symptoms and just 2 percent involved patients under 19. The virus originated in China in December.

“Starting at age 60, there’s an increasing risk of disease … with highest risk of serious illness and death in people older than 80 years and in people with serious underlying health conditions.”

Also Monday, the U.S. Navy barred families from attending boot camp and other candidate school graduation events and canceled “Liberty” for grads.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, to both ensure the welfare of sailors and that [Recruit Training Command] can continue its essential mission of producing basically trained sailors,” the Navy Recruitment Training Command said. “RTC Recruits impacted by this change are being authorized to call home to directly inform their loved ones