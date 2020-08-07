COVID-19 deaths in U.S. surpass 160K amid another 60,000 cases

Aug. 7 (UPI) — The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 160,000, updated scientific research data showed Friday.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been 160,100 deaths and 4.88 million cases nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

The updated figures Friday showed there were 59,700 new cases nationally on Thursday, an increase of about 7,000 cases compared to Wednesday. It’s the highest single-day total so far in August.

An uptick in cases in Hawaii has led Gov. David Age to reinstate a travel quarantine between islands, and close parks and beaches. The state reported 151 new cases and two deaths Thursday, according to The New York Times’ tracker.

Any travelers arriving to the islands of Kaua’i, Hawai’i, Maui and Kalawao must quarantine for 14 days. The inter-island quarantine will last through at least Aug. 31.

Thursday marked the highest rolling seven-day average of cases since the start of the pandemic at 132. In all, the state has had 2,891 confirmed cases and 28 deaths.

“I have been working closely with all of our county mayors and we agree that reinstating the inter-island travel quarantine is necessary and the right thing to do at this time. We must protect our neighbor island residents in light of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases on O’ahu,” Ige said.

In California, health officials say the state has now recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and its total caseload is over 541,000, more than any other state.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County alone is over the 200,000 mark and its epicenter is concentrated in the southeast region — an area dominated by the working class Latino families.

The Times analysis said the southeastern part of the county has reported more than 27,000 new cases since June, accounting for 19%. Many area residents work in essential services jobs in the healthcare industry.

In Florida, officials said Thursday the state total has surpassed 510,000 and its death toll rose by 120. The state, however, posted its lowest percentage of positive tests in more than a month, 11.6%.

Also Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on travelers entering Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Those states accounted for most U.S. cases when the restrictions were issued in March. The order required affected travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rates in the Northeast have greatly reduced since then, while Florida cases have surged. A similar order from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, requiring travelers from Florida and 34 other states to quarantine, remains in effect.

In Texas, 261 new deaths were reported Thursday, the fourth-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.