Cow that escaped New York slaughterhouse moves to sanctuary

Dec. 27 (UPI) — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse has been moved to a new permanent home at a New Jersey sanctuary.

The New York Police Department’s Office of Special Operations tweeted officers were called to help capture a cow Dec. 17 that had escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens.

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation said police and urban park rangers rounded up the loose bovine in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and arrangements were made to transport the cow to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County, N.J.

The cow, dubbed Stacey by the rescue, was placed in quarantine so veterinarians could run tests and ensure the 9-month-old animal was in good health.

Mike Stura, founder and president of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, said Sunday that Stacey would be joining the rest of the rescue’s herd Monday.

“Just got news that ALL of her test results have come back good and she will be joining others,” Stura told WPIX-TV.