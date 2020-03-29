Craig Johnson’s next Walt Longmire novel due out Sept. 22

March 29 (UPI) — Author Craig Johnson has announced his next Walt Longmire novel will be released Sept. 22.

“Since it’s already out there, I guess I can leak the cover, too… Next to Last Stand, September 22nd,” Johnson wrote Friday on Facebook.

“Note: Since some folks are concerned about the title, I thought I’d post the synopsis below so people wouldn’t worry… One of the most viewed paintings in American history, Custer’s Last Fight, copied and distributed by Anheuser-Busch at a rate of over two million copies a year, was destroyed in a fire at the 7th Cavalry Headquarters in Fort Bliss, Texas, in 1946. Or was it? When Charley Lee Stillwater dies of an apparent heart attack at the Wyoming Home for Soldiers & Sailors, Walt Longmire is called in to try and make sense of a piece of a painting and a Florsheim shoebox containing a million dollars, sending the good sheriff on the trail of a dangerous art heist.”

Johnson’s most recent Longmire book Land of Wolves went on sale in September.

The series of novels was the basis for the TV show Longmire, starring Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, Katee Sackhoff, Adam Bartley, Zahn McClarnon, Louanne Stephens, A. Martinez and Barry Sloane. It aired from 2012 to 2017 and is now streaming on Netflix.