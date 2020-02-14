Cuomo, Trump meeting ‘productive,’ Homeland Security secretary says

Feb. 14 (UPI) — Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf said President Donald Trump’s Thursday meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about expedited entry programs was “productive,” but announced no solution to the impasse.

The three leaders met in the Oval Office to attempt to reach an agreement on federal access to immigrants’ driving records.

New York blocked the U.S. government from having access under the Green Light Law in December. The law allows migrants to seek driver’s licenses even if they are in the country illegally. It prevents U.S. Customs and Border Protection from accessing their data from the New York Department of Motor Vehicles without a subpoena or court order.

In retaliation, the U.S. government cut off New York residents from federal programs allowing them to use expedited lanes to cross the border or pass airport security. Such programs aid, for example, residents who frequently travel between New York and Canada for business purposes.

Cuomo traveled to Washington, D.C., to discuss a solution to the impasse Thursday.

“The relationship between New York state and the federal government is very important but has been made difficult by the unilateral actions of New York State regarding the sharing of security information with DHS,” Wolf said. “New York is the only state that restricts CBP access to their data across the board — for law enforcement, customs, trade and travel facilitation purposes. Despite that, we will continue discussions with the state of New York to find a mutually agreeable solution.”

Wolf didn’t announce any solutions to disagreement.

Trump tweeted about the meeting prior to Cuomo’s arrival.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!”

It’s unclear what lawsuits and harassment Trump is referring to, though New York state currently has a number of legal actions against Trump, including one investigating his financial records and tax returns.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., accused Trump of attempting to blackmail New York into giving him what he wants in the tweet.

“He’s holding New York state hostage to try to stop investigations into his prior tax fraud,” she tweeted.