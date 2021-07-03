Dallas Cowboys to appear on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

July 3 (UPI) — The Dallas Cowboys will be the NFL team featured on the 2021 edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the network and team announced Friday.

The first part of the five-episode “Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys” series airs Aug. 10 on HBO. “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001, also featured the Cowboys in 2002 and 2008. The 2020 edition of Hard Knocks featured all-access footage of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders were previously chronicled through the series.

The series took a hiatus from 2003 to 2006.

The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world,” Ken Rodgers, vice president and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, said in a statement. “Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them.

“Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as ‘America’s Team’ is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can’t thank [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones and [coach] Mike McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas.”

Actor Liev Schreiber returns to narrate the series, which will follow the team throughout training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The finale airs Sept. 7, two days before the Cowboys face the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.