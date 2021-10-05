DEA agent, suspect killed in shooting on Amtrak train in Arizona

Oct. 5 (UPI) — A federal agent and a suspect were killed and two law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting on an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said members of local and federal narcotics authorities were conducting a routine search while the train was at a station in the city as the shooter opened fire in the train’s upper deck as authorities were detaining another man.

“The suspect, after exchanging rounds with officers, barricaded himself in the bathroom, which is on the lower level,” Magnus said. “Ultimately it was determined that the suspect in the bathroom was, in fact, deceased.”

Cheri Oz, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Phoenix division, said a DEA agent was killed in the shooting and another agent was in critical condition.

A Tucson police officer who arrived to aid authorities at the scene after hearing shots was in stable condition, Magnus said.

Amtrak confirmed in a statement to CNN that a “shooting incident” took place on the train that departed from Los Angeles en route New Orleans.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members onboard and all of them were evacuated, the company said.

“There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers,” said Amtrak.