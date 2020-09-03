Democratic nominee Joe Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

Sept. 2 (UPI) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, his campaign said.

Biden and his wife Jill will attend a community meeting in Kenosha to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” the former vice president’s campaign said Wednesday.

“After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make a local stop.”

No other details were made available about Biden’s visit Thursday, which will be the first of his campaign to Wisconsin and the first by any Democratic presidential nominee since 2012.

Nominee Hillary Clinton didn’t visit the Democratic-leaning state during her 2016 campaign, likely believing it was unnecessary. Then-Republican nominee Donald Trump eventually won Wisconsin’s electoral votes, the first time a Republican had done so since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Biden’s visit will come two days after Trump visited the city and toured areas of unrest in recent weeks that grew out of the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

During his visit Tuesday, Trump promised millions in aid to rebuild neighborhoods affected by what he called “domestic terror.” During a news conference earlier, he’d defended the accused gunman who shot two activists dead during a civil rights demonstration.

Trump went to Kenosha against the advice of both Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who feared his presence would only fan flames of prejudice and sow more division.