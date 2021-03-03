Democrats propose creation of monument for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Capitol Hill

March 3 (UPI) — Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation proposing the construction of a monument honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Capitol Hill.

Bills were introduced in both the House and Senate calling for a monument “in a place of prominence within the U.S. Capitol Complex” to honor Ginsburg, who died last September after serving 27 years on the Supreme Court.

The legislation also requires that the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library consider selecting an artist from “underrepresented demographic groups” to create the monument.

The House bill was sponsored by co-chairs of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.; Lois Frankel, D-Fla.; and Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., as well as Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and inspiration who spent her career fighting for gender equality and standing up for women’s rights,” said Frankel. “A monument to her in our Capitol will allow future visitors to recognize and reflect upon her remarkable contributions.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced a companion bill in the Senate alongside 15 other senators.

In her statement, Klobuchar noted that there are presently five sculptures and one painting honoring former Supreme Court Justices at the Capitol.

“The Capitol is our most recognizable symbol of Democracy, a place where people from across our country have their voices represented and heard,” said Klobuchar. “It is only fitting that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives honor [Ginsburg’s] life and service by establishing a monument in the Capitol.”

Ginsburg, a liberal justice known for challenging social norms and using her intellect to win consensus among her peers, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.