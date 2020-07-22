Developing: 7.8 magnitude quake strikes off Alaska’s coast

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude struck off the southern coast of Alaska late Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit about 11:12 p.m. P.S.T. and triggered a tsunami alert for a wide swath of the Pacific, but excluded the U.S. mainland.

The U.S.G.S. said the temblor was located at a depth of six miles below the Earth’s surface and was centered 60 miles southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

There were scattered reports of damage in Alaska’s coastal areas, but no word on possible deaths or injuries.

