DHS report cites White supremacists as most ‘persistent and lethal’ U.S. terror threat

Oct. 7 (UPI) — The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said that White supremacist extremists remain the most “persistent and lethal” threat among Domestic Violent Extremists in the United States.

The agency’s Homeland Threat Assessment report declares that White supremacists have conducted more lethal attacks in the United States than any other domestic terror movement since 2018.

It further states White supremacist groups have “longstanding intent” to target racial and religious minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, politicians and those “they believe promote multi-culturalism and globalization” at the expense of their identity.

“As secretary, I am concerned about any form of violent extremism,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf wrote in the report. “However, I am particularly concerned about White supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years.”

The report also highlighted Russia as “the likely primary covert influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation” within the United States, while anticipating foreign entities will seek to influence the 2020 presidential election.

“We assess that Moscow’s primary objective is to increase its global standing and influence by weakening America — domestically and abroad — through efforts to sow discord, distract, shape public sentiment and undermine trust in Western democratic institutions and processes,” the report stated.

The DHS further said that China and Iran may also seek to use cyber capabilities to compromise the 2020 elections.

The agency added it is “increasingly concerned” about the threat posed by China including “damaging the U.S. economy through intellectual property theft, production and distribution of counterfeit goods and unfair trade practices.”

It warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new opportunities for economic competitors to the United States to exploit the American people.

The report also cited transnational criminal organizations and natural disasters as significant threats to the United States.