Disney pledges to donate $5 million toward social justice

June 3 (UPI) — The Walt Disney Company announced plans on Wednesday to donate $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice.

Disney said it will begin by donating $2 million to the NAACP. The company also committed to matching donations made by employees to eligible organizations.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

“The $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice,” he continued.

Disney is making the donation as protests take place nationwide following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer, who was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been fired and charged.

Music stars The Weeknd and Drake recently donated $100,000 to National Bail Out following Floyd’s death. National Bail Out is a black-led collective working to end pretrial detention for black women.

In May, the San Francisco 49ers pledged to donate $1 million to “local and national organizations who are creating change.”