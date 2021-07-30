Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday

July 29 (UPI) — Disney Parks announced Thursday that it will go back to requiring all guests to wear face masks indoors due to an increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide fueled by the more contagious Delta variant.

Visitors must wear the face coverings while indoors at all Disney parks in California and Florida, including while entering attractions and on board buses, the monorail or Disney Skyliner.

The mask requirement will go into effect Friday.

The announcement comes two days after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky updated guidance to recommend masks for everyone indoors — including those who are fully vaccinated — in high transmission areas.

The CDC reported some 86,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, more than double the number two weeks earlier. There were nearly 400 deaths reported the same day, up from 240 two weeks before.

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require cast members and guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort,” Disney Parks said, according to ABC News.

All Disney parks shuttered in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Walt Disney World in Florida reopened a year ago and Disneyland followed in April under certain capacity and other restrictions.

At California’s Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain, visitors had already been required to wear masks indoors, The Orange County Register reported.

“We continue to follow the guidance of health and government officials to ensure the health and safety of our guests and team members,” Universal said, according to the Register. “Face coverings are now required within all indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.”