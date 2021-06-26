Dive team finds lost iPhone with alarm still sounding in Idaho river

June 26 (UPI) — A search and rescue dive team in Idaho recovered an iPhone that had been dropped into a river three days earlier — and the alarm was still sounding.

Tom Adams said he and his wife, Marlo, were kayaking on the Snake River when his boat overturned near the Tilden Bridge Boat Ramp, causing him to lose his phone, keys, wallet and fishing pole into the fast-moving waters.

Adams ended up contacting the Bingham County Search and Rescue Dive Team, which agreed to help look for his lost property as a training exercise.

“They use opportunities like this to practice and get more dive time in to prepare for the real calls, and more important events such as lifesaving,” Adams told the East Idaho News. “Many members of the dive team met at the boat ramp, geared up, and hit the water. Because of the current, they had to use a safety line.”

Adams said it took about 20 minutes of searching before one of the divers surfaced with his keys and his iPhone — which was still sounding an alarm.

“It was still alarming from my Sunday morning wake-up call reminder,” Adams said.

Adams said the team was also able to recover his fishing pole.

A pair of German men recently recovered a dropped iPhone from a Berlin canal. Frederik Riedel said his friend dropped his phone into the canal and attempted to find it by hand, but came out only with a Nintendo Switch.

Riedel said he and his friend ended up attaching some magnets to the end of a fishing pole and were able to find the iPhone, which still worked, thanks to its MagSafe ring, which is designed to help with wireless charging.