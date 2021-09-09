DoD increases COVID-19 restrictions at Pentagon amid case surge

Sept. 8 (UPI) — The U.S. Defense Department will increase COVID-19 restrictions at the Pentagon Reservation effective at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The move to Health Protection Condition Bravo Plus was announced Tuesday in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. The restrictions apply to the Pentagon, the Mark Center Campus and Raven Rock Mountain Complex.

“Protecting our workforce while still performing our national security mission remains the Secretary of Defense’s number one priority during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Defense Department said in a statement.

“Supervisors will continue to provide maximum telework opportunities and flexible scheduling to optimize the workforce while defending our nation, taking care of our people, and ensuring success through teamwork,” DoD said.

Masks and physical distancing of at least 6 feet will be required indoors throughout the Pentagon Reservation, with occupancy rates to remain less than 40%. The department will maintain maximum telework, and precautions to protect medically vulnerable personnel will be taken.

The restrictions also call for 10% to 20% of the workforce and 100% of visitors to be screened for COVID-19 upon entrance.

Public tours and the Pentagon National 9/11 Memorial will also be closed except for pre-approved activities, with gatherings limited to fewer than 25 people.