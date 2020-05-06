DoD releases name of soldier who died in ‘non-combat-related’ incident in Iraq

May 5 (UPI) — The Pentagon released the name of a soldier who died Monday in Iraq in what officials describe as a non-combat-related incident.

Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, of Terre Haute, Ind., died in Erbil, Iraq, in an incident that is under investigation, according to the Department of Defense.

Curry was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

“Sgt. Curry joined Charlie Company in April 2019 and immediately became a part of our Army family. His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the Company’s transition while in theater,” Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander, said in a statement sent to UPI.

“Sgt. Curry’s incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress,” Howell said. “His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own.”

Curry’s death marks the first in the area since March, when two U.S. service members were killed in Northern Iraq in support of operation Inherent Resolve.