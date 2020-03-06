Dog rescued from 20 feet up in Kansas tree

March 5 (UPI) — Animal services officers in Kansas said they had to climb a tree to rescue a dog whose climbing abilities exceeded his descending abilities.

Kansas City Animal Services said officers responded Wednesday when a dog named Waldo climbed about 20 feet up into a tree and couldn’t get back down.

The officers climbed the tree themselves to carry Waldo back down to safety.

“Once Waldo knew he was safe, he fell asleep in our officer’s arms as he was completing intake paperwork,” the agency said.