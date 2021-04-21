Domino Sugar storage shed in Baltimore collapses in 3-alarm fire

April 21 (UPI) — A three-alarm fire broke out at Domino Sugar’s raw sugar storage shed in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke in the area at about 3 p.m. as the blaze caused the building to collapse.

“The fire that was started or originated in and around the silo managed to make its way to the conveyer belt and traveled just a short distance up the conveyor belt,” Blair Adams of the Baltimore City Fire Department told local station WJZ.

Adams told the Baltimore Sun that firefighters attempted to enter the shed but were forced back due to the intensity of the smoke and flames.

American Sugar Refining Group, which owns the refinery, said that all employees had been accounted for as Adams said the workers were able to evacuate the facility without assistance and no injuries were reported.

The facility halted operations for the day and the cause of the fire is being investigated, the company said.