Donald Trump to speak at American Farm Bureau Federation Convention

Jan. 19 (UPI) — President Donald Trump will address the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Trump departed from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon and is set to speak at the convention at 5 p.m. according to the AFBF’s schedule of events.

The president has attended the AFBF Convention which features discussion about policies affecting farm and agricultural businesses for three consecutive years.

His appearance this year comes after Trump signed a partial “phase one” trade agreement with Chinese leaders on Wednesday and the Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sending it to his desk for approval.

“I will be going to Austin, Texas. Leaving soon. Always like (love!) being in the Lone Star State. Speaking to our great Farmers. They hit “paydirt” with our incredible new Trade Deals: CHINA, JAPAN, MEXICO, CANADA, SOUTH KOREA and many others!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump is expected to discuss the two deals which have provided some optimism to farmers after experiencing struggles related to the ongoing trade war with China, which nearly $20 billion in food in 2017 but fell to $9 billion in 2018 amid the trade tensions.