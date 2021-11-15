Dr. Vivek Murthy: Blocking vaccine mandate would be a ‘setback for public health’

Nov. 15 (UPI) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday described a federal court’s decision to block President Joe Biden‘s vaccine mandate for large private businesses as a “setback for public health.”
Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Murthy stressed that vaccine mandates are “not new” in schools, the military and workplaces such as hospitals after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to stay the implementation of the order, pending judicial review.
“I think it would be a setback for public health,” Murthy said of the possibility the court could continue to block the mandate. “What we know very clearly is that when people get vaccinated and the more people who get vaccinated, the quicker we’re able to bring this pandemic to an end, the more lives we can ultimately save.”
Justice Kurt Englehardt wrote in Friday’s ruling that a stay on the mandate that private businesses with more than 100 employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing and wear a mask was “firmly in the public interest.”
Murthy on Sunday said that vaccine requirements “work remarkably well,” citing a 20% average increase in vaccinations among organizations that implement them and noted that one-third of Fortune 100 companies had put requirements in place without a federal mandate.