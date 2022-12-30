Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car

Dec. 29 (UPI) — Firefighters in Connecticut said a driver and passenger “miraculously” walked away without serious injuries after their car ended up impaled on a steel guardrail.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said in a Facebook post that the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 384 caused the guardrail to separate and impale the car.

“The steel guardrail traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats, and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 feet beyond it,” the post said.

The department said the driver and passenger “miraculously” evaded serious injuries and were treated for minor scrapes.