Duke of Westminster donates $15.7M to COVID-19 fight

April 15 (UPI) — Hugh Grosvenor, the duke of Westminster, will donate $15.7 million toward charities and organizations battling the coronavirus pandemic, the British businessman’s foundation announced Wednesday.

The Westminster Foundation said Grosvenor, the richest person in the world under the age of 30, added a $12.55 million donation Wednesday to the $3.14 million he gave in March.

The March donation primarily went to charities focused on feeding vulnerable families and children who would normally receive free meals at school.

The biggest chunk of the new donation will support National Health Service workers.

“NHS staff and key workers don’t work in isolation,” Grosvenor said. “They have children and families whose health and wellbeing will also be highly impacted by this crisis. As they keep us safe, I want to help provide as much support to them and their families as we can.”

The new infusion of funds will be split among the NHS Charities Together ($6.27 million); national medical research linked to COVID-19 ($3.76 million); and charities providing support to people most vulnerable to the economic impact of the pandemic ($2.5 million).

Ellie Orton, the chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said the organization is grateful for the support from Grosvenor.

“We know many NHS staff have chosen to keep their families safe by staying apart and focusing their time and energy to care for their patients and save lives,” she said.

“Their dedication is not only remarkable but no doubt comes with its own price and if I may speak on their behalf, we say a heartfelt thank you to the Westminster Foundation.”