Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, family test positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock,” has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as have his wife and two young children.

Johnson, 48, announced the test results by way of a video posted on social media in which he called the diagnosis a “real kick in the gut.”

According to Johnson, his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana are “on the other side” of the illness and no longer contagious.

While Johnson indicated his children’s symptoms were mild, he said dealing with the diagnosis “has been one of the most difficult and challenging things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

He did not describe the symptoms he and his wife experienced.

“We all have been hit by this thing, whether it is people we know, family we know, loved ones we know, friends we know … so we are counting our blessings right now, because we are well aware it isn’t always the case that you get to the other end of COVID-19 being stronger and healthier. Some of my best friends have lost their parents or loved ones to this virus that is so incredibly relentless, unforgiving and insidious.”

Johnson said he and his family were infected at a gathering with relatives, and warned others to remain vigilant.

“If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them,” Johnson said. “They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know. You never know.”