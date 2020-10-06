Eddie Van Halen dead of cancer at age 65

SANTA MONICA, California, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist of the 1980s and one the biggest names in rock and roll history, has died of throat cancer at age 65.

Word of Van Halen’s death came by way of a tweet from his son, Wolfgang:

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever have asked for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off the stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop.”

According to TMZ, the music legend passed away Tuesday at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica with family members at his side.

Van Halen had been fighting throat cancer for more than a decade.