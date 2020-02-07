El Paso Walmart shooter indicted on 90 federal charges, including hate crimes

Feb. 7 (UPI) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart was charged with federal hate crimes on Thursday.

The grand jury indictment charges Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, with 90 federal charges including 22 counts each of hate crimes resulting in death, hate crime involving attempt to kill and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in addition to 21 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The indictment alleges Crusius bought a GP WASR-10 semi-automatic rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow-point ammunition online in June 2019.

It further states that Crusius wrote a document ahead of the shooting stating the attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The charges carry a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison.

In September, a grand jury in El Paso indicted Crusius on charges of capital murder.

El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said Thursday that his office supports the federal indictment and will fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s office in the prosecution of the charges.

“The state of Texas is continuing prosecution of the Walmart shooter,” he added. “Our office is actively working on the case and continues to be committed to assisting the victims through the judicial process.”