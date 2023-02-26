Elderly man killed, woman injured in San Antonio dog attack

Feb. 25 (UPI) — An 81-year-old man was killed and a 74-year-old woman was critically injured in what local officials have called a “horrific” dog attack in San Antonio.

The owner of the two dogs involved in Friday’s attack, identified as 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno, was arrested and charged with two felonies in connection with the incident, the San Antonio Police Department said in a release.

Police said the elderly pair were attacked by two dogs from a nearby property as they were exiting their vehicles while visiting friends.

Two American Staffordshire terriers “escaped their yard, which was next to the location the couple was visiting,” police said.

“Witnesses saw the attack and called police and EMS. San Antonio Fire Department EMS arrived to the location and saw the dogs still actively attacking the couple and attempted to intervene. During their efforts one of the EMS captains was bit in his leg by one of the dogs.”

Authorities said the two dogs, along with a third dog who was on the property, were euthanized.

“No one expects to go out and fight dogs like they did today,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters. “A horrific scene, and horrific for our firefighters that were part of this.”