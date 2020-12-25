Emmanuel Macron free of COVID-19 symptoms after weeklong quarantine

Dec. 25 (UPI) — French President Emanuel Macron was symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, the Elysee announced Thursday.

The presidential palace issued a statement declaring that Macron, 42, no longer was exhibiting coronavirus symptoms and would be released from self-isolation Thursday.

“In accordance with the health protocol in force, the isolation by the president of the Republic can therefore end after seven days,” the Elysee said.

Macron first entered quarantine last Thursday after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms including a fever, cough and fatigue.

Officials said Macron had been working remotely from a presidential resort and was able to “remain mobilized on the main current affairs issues” of the nation and hold scheduled meetings.

Macron tested positive after attending a dinner with Prime Minister Jean Castex, National Assembly President Richard Ferrand and several top parliamentary leaders, including Christophe Castaner of Macron’s En Marche party and Patrick Mignola of the Democratic Movement.

Several key French leaders also quarantined.