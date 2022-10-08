‘Extremely aggressive’ escaped rodeo bull remains at large in N.C.

Oct. 8 (UPI) — An escaped rodeo bull described at dangerous and extremely aggressive remained at large in North Carolina on Saturday as officials searched for the 700-pound animal.

Police in Norwood, N.C., revealed Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard in the town, located about 50 miles east of Charlotte.

But they quickly added it was no ordinary animal.

“This bull is chocolate in color and is extremely aggressive,” the department cautioned. “If you see this bull please call 911 immediately and under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will chase you.”

Norwood Police Chief James Wilson told the Stanly (N.C.) News & Press the aggressive bull “broke through the wall and escaped” from the stockyard at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“They brought in some cowboys from out of town to try and track this bull down,” he said, adding that professionals with dogs trained to track cattle were expected to join the search.

The cowboys, however, reported no sign of the escaped bull on Friday, WBTV-TV, Charlotte, reported.

“Somebody didn’t lock the gate and that big joker got out,” Norwood resident Reba Luther told the station. “The way I understand it, he was charging cars on Indian Mound [Road].”

The situation spawned a plethora of social media posts mocking the situation. One especially humorous meme generated by the public was re-posted by the Norwood Police Department on Facebook.