Factory malfunction causes chocolate rain in Switzerland

Aug. 18 (UPI) — A Swiss candy company confirmed a malfunction in a factory ventilation system caused cocoa powder to rain down on the surrounding area.

Residents of Olten reported spotting snow-like cocoa powder in the air and on the ground near the city’s Lindt & Spruengli candy factory.

Lindt & Spruengli confirmed Tuesday that the chocolate rain was the result of a ventilation system malfunction during the production of a line of roasted cocoa nibs, fragments of crushed cocoa beans.

The company said strong winds in recent days caused the powder to spread around the surrounding area.

Officials said they would cover any cleaning costs for vehicles or other property covered in the cocoa powder.

The company said the powder does not pose any danger to the local environment and the ventilation system has now been repaired.