FBI says Capitol-area bombs placed day before siege; reward upped to $100K

Jan. 29 (UPI) — The FBI on Friday announced two bombs found near the Democratic and Republican party headquarters were placed there the day before an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The agency’s Washington, D.C., field office also increased the reward it’s offering for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the bombs — from $75,000 to $100,000.

Law enforcement discovered the bombs — hidden near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee — during the insurrection on the nearby U.S. Capitol. A suspect or suspects placed the pipe bombs at the buildings between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5, but they weren’t found until the next day.

The FBI released images and video of a hooded suspect carrying a backpack.

“The unknown individual wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black and gray,” the FBI said.

“If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.”

U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Materials Response Team “determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety,” Steven Sund, the former chief of Capitol Police, said in the days after the attack.

Authorities said they’ve investigated and identified more than 400 suspects in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and arrested more than 130.

Michael Sherwin, the senior federal prosecutors leading the investigations, said his team is working on bringing sedition charges against some of the suspects involved.