FDA issues warning to companies selling fake herbal COVID-19 remedies

Oct. 10 (UPI) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to two companies selling fraudulent herbal COVID-19 remedies.

The FDA identified one of the companies making fraudulent products in a statement Friday as California-based Griffo Botanicals. The company sells herbal tincture products in the United States with misleading claims that the product can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure people with COVID-19.

Colorado-based Prairie Dawn Herbs, sells herbal products with similar misleading claims, the FDA said.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The FDA urged consumers with concerns about COVID-19 to consult their healthcare provider. It warned the two companies that failure to cease sale of their fraudulent products could result in legal action.