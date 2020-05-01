FDA sanctions use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for emergency treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sanctioned the antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in the treatment of COVID-19 for both children and adults hospitalized with the disease.

The FDA made the announcement Friday, two days after learning the results of a National Institutes of Health’s clinical trial which showed “promising results.”

According to the FDA, “The emergency use authorization allows for remdesivir to be distributed in the U.S. and administered intravenously by health care providers, as appropriate, to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. Severe disease is defined as patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator.

“Based on evaluation of the emergency use authorization criteria and the scientific evidence available, it was determined that it is reasonable to believe that remdesivir may be effective in treating COVID-19, and that, given there are no adequate, approved, or available alternative treatments, the known and potential benefits to treat this serious or life-threatening virus currently outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug’s use.”

Noted side effects include from remdesivir use include: “increased levels of liver enzymes, which may be a sign of inflammation or damage to cells in the liver; and infusion-related reactions, which may include low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, sweating, and shivering,” the FDA said.

Gilead Sciences Inc., the company that coordinated the clinical trials of remdesivir cautioned there was much about the drug and effectiveness that was yet to be known.

“Remdesivir is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any regulatory authority, and the safety and efficacy of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 are not yet known,” Gilead posted on its website Friday. “Enrollment in clinical trials is the primary way to access remdesivir to generate critical data that inform the appropriate use of remdesivir. We recognize that enrollment in clinical trials is not feasible for all patients, and in consultation with regulatory authorities we have implemented programs that are designed to provide emergency treatment access for patients with severe clinical manifestations of COVID-19.

“Individual compassionate use requests continue to be reviewed for pregnant women and children less than 18 years of age with confirmed COVID-19 and severe manifestations of disease,” Gilead said.

Thanks to the FDA ruling Gilead says it can expand programs to “manage the volume of requests, expedite the delivery of the drug for patients and enable the gathering of appropriate data.”

In an open letter Gilead Sciences’ chairman and CEO Daniel O’Day said the company knew that only clinical trials could determine the drug’s effectiveness. His full statement is as follows: