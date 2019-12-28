Five die, 1 survives small plane crash in Louisiana

Dec. 28 (UPI) — One person survived a small passenger plane crash in Lafayette, La., on Saturday morning while trying to make an emergency landing, killing five people and injuring three others on the ground.

The passengers were planning to watch Louisiana State play Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl game Saturday in Atlanta, WAFB-TV reported.

The daughter-in law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger died in the crash, WWL TV reported. Carley McCord was a New Orleans area sports reporter.

The Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine airplane crashed in the parking lot of a post office, hit a car and slid into a field about 9 a.m. after departing from Lafayette Regional Airport 2.3 miles away. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was registered to Cheyenne Partners LLC out of Lafayette, which is 135 miles west of New Orleans.

Authorities said the plane, which seats eight, appeared to hit a power line on its way down before the crash. The airplane was headed for DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Atlanta.

The impact of the plane crash blew out the windows in the post office. The three people injured on the ground were treated at the scene before transported to a local hospital.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shared his condolences on the tragedy on social media.

“Heartbreaking news out of Lafayette today,” Edwards said. “Please join @FirstLadyOfLA and I in praying for the families and friends of everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Acadian Companies, which provides private ambulance service, transported two patients to a local hospital.